Community responds to empty donation barrels, donates hundreds of toys to toy drive

The local football team The Warbirds donated two barrels full of toys after the Odessa Police Department asked for donations.

ODESSA, Texas — After a post on Facebook from the Odessa Police Department showing only one toy donated for the NewsWest 9 Salvation Army Toy Drive barrel, hundreds of toys were donated by the community.

The indoor football team The Warbirds went to the store and bought enough toys to fill up two barrels to support the cause.

"I hope they know there's people out there that care about kids, at the end of the day coming from nothing myself, I can relate so coming from a position today to help those kids that are less fortunate, so here we are," said Zack Bugg with the Warbirds.

The Odessa Police Department is very thankful for the community's support.

"We're so thankful for the community that showed up and donated toys for our toy drive. As you know today we've had a lot of people and outpouring of support from the public, it's greatly appreciated and we want to thank everyone for everything that they've done," said Corporal Steve LeSueur with OPD.