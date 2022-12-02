Parade of Lights returns to Downtown Odessa

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3.

ODESSA, Texas — Downtown Odessa will be presenting the 2022 Parade of Lights on Dec. 3.

The parade will be accompanied with a market and letters to Santa.

Letters to Santa and the market will start at 2 p.m. The market will be held on Texas Ave. between 3rd and 5th Streets and will close at 10 p.m.

While you're at the market, you can pick up a new furry friend from the Odessa Animal Shelter. You can adopt for just $27 in cash only.

Santa, Mrs. Clause and the Grinch will be at the Copper Rose Building for children to drop off their letters to Santa's special mailbox. Letters and free photos with Santa can be done before 5 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. It will start at 23rd St. and travel south onto Andrews Hwy. before taking a right turn on 3rd St.