Presidio County Sheriff's Office detains sixteen illegal migrants

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office helped assist in the detainment of sixteen illegal migrants.
The group was found on FM 169, Casa Piedra Road. They had a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a blown out tire next to them on a rough dirt road.
The group included seven females, eight males and one child. The driver of the vehicle abandoned the group and is believed to have picked up another group that crossed back into Mexico to evade capture.
U.S. Border Patrol agents also helped with the detention and will process the sixteen illegal migrants.
The incident occurred on January 4 around 12:20 p.m. and if anyone knows any information about illegal activity in Presidio County, they can contact the Sheriff's Office at 432-729-4848.