Presidio County Sheriff's Office detains sixteen illegal migrants

The driver of the group abandoned the individuals found by United States Border Patrol

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — The Presidio County Sheriff's Office helped assist in the detainment of sixteen illegal migrants.

The group was found on FM 169, Casa Piedra Road. They had a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe with a blown out tire next to them on a rough dirt road.

The group included seven females, eight males and one child. The driver of the vehicle abandoned the group and is believed to have picked up another group that crossed back into Mexico to evade capture.

U.S. Border Patrol agents also helped with the detention and will process the sixteen illegal migrants.