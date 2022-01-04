Lea County Sheriff's Office searching for 2 persons of interest in Lovington murder

Anyone with info on their whereabouts is asked to call the Lea County Sheriff's Investigators or Crime Stoppers.

LEA COUNTY, N.M. — The Lea County Sheriff's Office is looking for two people they say are persons of interest in a murder case out of Lovington.

Robert Lewis, 39, and Cheyenne Land, 27, are both from Hobbs.

LCSO says they are wanted for questioning relating to a homicide that took place on January 3.

Anyone with information relating to the murder or these two people's whereabouts are asked to call the Lea County Sheriff's Investigators at 575-396-3611 or Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.