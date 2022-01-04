Big Spring PD arrests suspect involved in robbery incident

57-year-old Kenneth Marvin Hart has been charged with Robbery and a Parole Violation warrant.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Police have arrested a suspect involved in a robbery incident on January 4.

57-year-old Kenneth Marvin Hart was caught by the police in the 2500 block of March Circle after attempting to evade officers.

Big Spring PD was initially called to the DK convenience store on 2310 Wasson Road for a robbery that just happened.

The store clerk said the suspect went behind the counter and was being assaulted while demanding money. The clerk listened to Hart and ran away from the store soon after. After the clerk described the suspect to the officers, Big Spring PD attempted to find the suspect.

Once the arrested Hart, he was charged with Robbery and a Parole Violation warrant.