MISD naming committee votes for Legacy of Equality and Excellence as new Lee H.S. name

Legacy of Equality and Excellence was one of five finalists for the new name

MIDLAND, Texas — The people have spoken and know what they'd like to replace the name Robert E. Lee High School with.

The Midland ISD Citizen's Renaming Committee voted Thursday to rename the school "Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School."

This new name will drop the name of the Confederate general, but keep the same familiar "Midland Lee" nickname. Now, L.E.E. is an acronym.

The name change comes after months of unrest and calls for change regarding social justice.

The committee will present their recommendation to the school board during their October 19th meeting. It will then be up to the school board to accept the name proposal or not.