Midland ISD being sued over Lee HS name change

The name change requested a restraining order, which if granted would halt the process of the name change temporarily.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the Lee High School name change.)

A Midland resident has filed a lawsuit against the Midland Independent School District over the decision to change the name of Lee High School.

The lawsuit requests several things, including that a physical copy of the petition the board cited asking for the name change be produced.

Additionally, the man who filed the lawsuit, Jeremy Shane Mansell, has applied for a temporary restraining order on the name change.

If granted, this would halt all activities regarding the name of the school until the requested documents are delivered to the plaintiff and he is "given adequate time to study and understand them".

The lawsuit also asks for a declaratory judgement on the grounds the school board was not in compliance with the Texas Education Code because it did not have "a district level decision making committee before, on, or about July 27, 2020" when the decision to change the name was made.

You can read the full lawsuit filed by Mansell below.