Renaming committee reveals top 5 recommendations for new Lee HS name

These five will be narrowed down to three options before eventually being submitted to the Midland ISD Board of Trustees.

MIDLAND, Texas — (Editor's note: The above video is from previous coverage of the Lee High School name change.)

The Citizen's Renaming Committee has announced its top five recommendations for the renaming of Robert E. Lee High School.

These names were suggested at the September 3 meeting of the committee.

Each of the 23 members were able to recommend one name, then all committee members chose up to five names they liked and the results were tallied.

The top five names favored by committee members are as follows:

Midland Carver Lee High School (15 votes)

Tall City High School (12 votes)

Basin High School (11 votes)

Lee High School (11 votes)

Legacy of Equality and Excellence High School (10 votes)