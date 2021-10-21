Midland College offers pink hair extensions to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Cosmetology students at the college will offering up these temporary hair extensions for $5 for the rest of October.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland College Cosmetology students will be offering pink hair extensions in an effort to show support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

This will last for the rest of the month and will cost $5. All ages are welcome and the proceeds will be going to Pink the Basin and Gifts of Hope.

Extensions are available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and also on Mondays and Wednesdays by appointment.

People can call 432-685-6723 to make an appointment.

“We have been doing these pink hair extensions for several years,” said Michael Fields, the MC Cosmetology program chair. “It is always a popular service. As cosmetology instructors we strive to instill a sense of volunteerism in our students. When our students complete their training programs and earn licenses, volunteering and philanthropy are a vital part of giving back to the community that supports their business.”