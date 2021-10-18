Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women honor 2021 Woman of Achievement

The event is also a fundraiser for BPW's scholarship fund.

MIDLAND, Texas — Uptown Midland Business and Professional Women will be honoring its 2021 Woman of Achievement Monday night.

Karmen Hendrix-Bryant is being honored at the Petroleum Club for her contributions to the community via volunteer work at non-profits like CASA of West Texas, Junior League of Midland, Manor Park and much more.

The event also serves as a fundraiser for BPW's scholarship fund to help provide books and tuition to women at Midland College and other universities in Texas.

Sponsors and tickets for the event are sold out.

For more information on BPW and its mission, you can visit the website.