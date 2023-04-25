Midland City Council defers approval of COM Aquatics proposal

The proposal asks for $700,000 to make improvements to the aquatics facility.

MIDLAND, Texas — Support was strong for COM Aquatics at Tuesday's Midland City Council meeting.

The meeting highlighted a proposal for a $700,000 project to make improvements to the aquatic facility.

Ultimately, a decision was made to delay an approval on the project until the next city council meeting.

“They would like to defer it for two or three weeks to give them a chance to look at legal issues, but also possibly different sources of funding for it," said Brad Swendig, the Executive Director and President of COM Aquatics. "I think they’re very supportive of what we’re trying to do, but they're just wanting to make sure they are within the legal framework to work within and to see which funds are available to fund this.”

The meeting agenda officially listed the project as a "promotional agreement" between COM Aquatics and the city of Midland.

A contract has already been approved between COM Aquatics and Midland Development Corporation to allow promotional funds to be given for the proposal.

These type of funds are distributed by city council to promote growth in Midland.

“What it is is — through the MDC — a 25% sales tax through the MDC," said District Two Councilman John Norman. "We’re allowed to use those funds that come from taxpayers to pay or pay for different things. Economic development is what it's supposed to be used for throughout the city of Midland."

Norman originally brought the proposal up for discussion at the beginning of the meeting, as he wanted to know where the funds would be drawn from.

“The questions that were raised were really, 'what bucket of money should we utilize to take care of taxpayer dollars but also allow COM Aquatics to create the benefits they need to here with this project?'” said Midland Mayor Lori Blong.

Fortunately for both parties, there are plenty of options to pull from.

Money can be pulled from hotel-motel tax funds, the MDC promotional budget or the unappropriated fund balance.

A positive sign for COM Aquatics and the council, the latter of whom are eager to approve the proposal and expect to approve it at the next city council meeting on May 9.