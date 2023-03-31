Tapestry Hotel coming to Midland

The hotel will be located in Downtown Midland on South Loriane Street and the property was previously a hospital back in 1927. It was then turned into an office for oil and gas companies in the 1970s. The Tapestry Hotel will be a blend of historical elements with contemporary edgy designs.

"We have many things, many projects that we are working on the council, bringing in and upgrading our sports facilities, bringing in tournaments, and things in that nature," said Midland City Councilman John Norman talking about what this means for the downtown area. "I think it all plays hand in hand when you have hotel that are being built. Having more room and more space for people that come in."