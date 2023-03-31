Autism Awareness Month brings opportunity for more awareness regarding special needs

One out of 36 people will be diagnosed with Autism in their lifetime.

MIDLAND, Texas — As the calendar flips from March to April, the first day of April won't just be April Fool's Day.

April is also known as Autism Awareness Month.

It is a month where the color blue will be emphasized as more is done to bring awareness regarding autism.

The City of Midland got started early, passing a resolution officially recognizing April as Autism Awareness Month in Midland.

Now groups such as Bynum School and Spectrum of Solutions may get extra attention for their good work while members of City Council look to bring them more aid.

“What can we do, not only symbolically, but asking if there is any funding we can provide to any of these organizations," said City Councilman Dan Corrales. "Is there any training we can provide, what can we do more as the City of Midland?”

However, April isn’t about seeing autistic people as different for their disability or what they may be incapable of.

It’s about recognizing that people like the students of Bynum School have all the potential in the world to lead rich and accomplished lives.

Bynum School Director of School Programs Pam Desparrois has seen it first hand, working with students who have all kinds of special needs.

"With Autism Awareness we want all of our students to be seen for what they can do and not what they can't do," Desparrois said. "So we think Autism Awareness Month is important because so many of our kids can lead valuable lives, fulfilling lives, if they are given the right level of support."

Currently, there are 191 students at Bynum. 60% of the students have an autism diagnosis.

Talking to someone with autism is just as simple as talking to anyone else you'd find on the street: just find some common ground and have a good conversation.

“Just talking normally. Talk about what you would with other students, things like animals, pets, things on the playground or sports," Desparrios said. "I think just not trying to make them feel different or focus on something that’s different, just treat them like you would any other person you'd encounter.”