Second lawsuit filed to stop storage of nuclear waste in Andrews

Beyond Nuclear claim that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission violated the Nuclear Waste Policy Act

ANDREWS, Texas — Beyond Nuclear filed the suit against the U.S Nuclear Regulatory Commission to try and stop the license that would increase the level of storage in Andrews.

According to Act, the U.S. Government can not take ownership of nuclear waste unless they have a repository. According to the United States Department of Energy, a repository would not exist until around 2048.

The issue is the government has taken ownership of irradiated fuel during transportation to the ISP facility in Andrews.

Beyond Nuclear claims that the NRC refused to remove the license that allows this ownership to happen. They want the NRC to not be able to approve those shipments if it violates the federal law.