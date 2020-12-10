Andrews seeking public feedback for nuclear waste meeting

U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is hosting a public webinar where you can ask questions and take part in the discussion

ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission will be holding an online webinar to seek public feedback on the proposed storage sight in Andrews County.

This webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Central Time on Oct. 15.

Listed on the agenda are the opening remarks, a presentation about the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and procedural questions before moving into the public comment period.

The proposed storage site for high level nuclear waste has been a topic of contention among West Texas residents over the past few years. Even Governor Greg Abbott has written a letter opposing it.

If you are interested in participating in the teleconference, you may call 888-989-9268 and enter the pass code 5300047 when prompted.