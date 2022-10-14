Enter if you dare! Ector County Library is hosting their spooky escape room

Ector County Library presents their "Escape Room: The Witch" event that residents can go to on Oct. 15 and 22.

ODESSA, Texas — Teamwork makes the dream work, and the ultimate test of teamwork... is an escape room.

"Escape rooms are when you get pretend locked into a room and you have to find the keys, the locks, the riddles, the puzzles, whatever it is that has been put in your way to be able to escape the room," Children's Librarian at Ector County Library Jamie Henry said.

… and this escape room at Ector County Library, is a little more on the, let’s just say, SPOOKY side.

In this scenario, there are rumors about a home in Odessa that belongs to a witch named Rowena McCloud.

"Well, I kind of borrowed her from one of my favorite TV series Supernatural," Henry said. "So in that she was Rowena McCloud, but I didn't want her to be her. Because this particular witch, she's not evil. She's just kind of sassy and snarky. And so this was just her place where she hid the things she collected. And now you just get trapped in."

You and your friends, the curious group you are, decide to investigate… until you get locked in! Now you must work together to find clues, keys and spells to unlock the door and escape in 20 minutes.

Not only are escape rooms fun, they're also educational.

"It tries to help you with logic, critical thinking and it's just a lot of fun," Henry said. "You never know what you might find in these kinds of rooms. And if you're working through the riddles and the puzzles, it helps you think and it's done in a very creative, fun, entertaining way."

This event is free and is for ages 8 and older. Despite the spookiness, it is family-friendly. You have two chances to go on Oct. 15 and 22.