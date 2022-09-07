Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin launches new campaign to improve literacy rates

The Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin is initiating a new effort to combat poor reading levels in West Texas adults.

MIDLAND, Texas — In honor of September being National Literacy Month, the Literacy Coalition of the Permian Basin (LCPB) is launching a new initiative to teach West Texans to read. As of now, 1 in 3 Permian Basin adults read below a 3rd grade level which is considered to be low literate.

The LCPB reminds citizens that a low literate population can have implications not just on an individual basis but also on the general public. Drivers being unable to read road signs, parents having trouble communicating with teachers, and patients being unable understand prescriptions or instructions from doctors can all stem from poor reading skills.

In an effort to battle this crisis, the LCPB is announcing an inaugural sub-grant opportunity for literacy providers of up to $5000. That money can be used to pay for tutors, GED exams, or curriculum. The application opened Sept. 6 and membership to the LCPB is required to apply. For more information click here.