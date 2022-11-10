Ector County moves forward to make library architect bid

The decision was made during an Ector County Commissioners Court meeting Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — The Ector County Commissioners Court held their regular meeting Tuesday.

On the agenda was to hear a request for qualifications for architectural services for the building of the new Ector County Library .

County Judge Debi Hays explained what that means exactly.

“The action today on the library was that we would go out to bid for an architect," Hays said. "So that the design could be put together to move that project forward. So that was the action taken today on the library. We want a new library for our downtown area.”

Ambitions for the new library include more than just a new building that would provide the same services as the old library.

Hays would like to see the new library be more than just another ordinary library.

“Downtown is just as important to the county as it is to the city," Hays said. "And the growth of downtown, and to being able to give our community a spot that can not be just a library for books, but an adventure for adults and children.”