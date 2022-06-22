ECISD police hold active shooter training exercise

The training focused primarily on solo officer response to an active shooter situation.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — In the wake of last month's tragic school shooting in Uvalde, Ector County ISD police held an active shooter training exercise Wednesday.

It primarily took place at the Whitaker Building on the Odessa High School campus. Other law enforcement agencies from Odessa joined ECISD for the training.

The training was unique because of a shift in tactics.

It focused on the responding officer and how they can handle that kind of scenario on their own.

“It's kind of changed from the beginning stages of what you see with alert trainings and things like that,” ECISD Assistant Police Chief Jeff Daniels said. “Instead of waiting for a team to show up and go in to address the situation, it's now up to that single officer that gets on scene first.”