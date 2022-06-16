OPD reminds public about consequences of false emergency reports

A person found to be making a false report could face a fine and time behind bars.

ODESSA, Texas — Following hoax reports of an active shooter situation on Thursday, the Odessa Police Department is reminding the public what is at stake when a person makes a false emergency report.

The department said they think the false call made Thursday was part of a trend called “swatting,” in which a person makes a prank call to emergency services just to draw out officers to a location.

It is illegal to make false emergency calls, and breaking that law can carry serious consequences.

According to OPD, it could be treated as a class A misdemeanor, and possibly up to a 3rd degree felony, if it results in injury to an officer or emergency responder.