OPD reminds public about consequences of false emergency reports

ODESSA, Texas —
Following hoax reports of an active shooter situation on Thursday, the Odessa Police Department is reminding the public what is at stake when a person makes a false emergency report.
The department said they think the false call made Thursday was part of a trend called “swatting,” in which a person makes a prank call to emergency services just to draw out officers to a location.
It is illegal to make false emergency calls, and breaking that law can carry serious consequences.
According to OPD, it could be treated as a class A misdemeanor, and possibly up to a 3rd degree felony, if it results in injury to an officer or emergency responder.
A 3rd degree felony could carry punishment of 2-10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $10,000.