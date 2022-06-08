In wake of Uvalde shooting, OPD reminds public about active shooter response program

The CRASE program was created soon after the Sutherland Springs shooting.

ODESSA, Texas — Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, the Odessa Police Department is reminding the community about a free program to prepare citizens for active shooter situations.

OPD offers the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events program, also known as CRASE, to groups, businesses and churches who want to know more about preparing for an active shooter situation. The training can also give participants an idea of where they stand on safety measures and where improvements can be made.

The course is taught by officers who are trained and certified by the American Crime Prevention Institute. It was initially created soon after the 2017 Sutherland Springs shooting.