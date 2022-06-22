ECISD Board of Trustees appoints new representative for school board Position 7

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have appointed Dennis Jones as the new representative for school board Position 7.
Jones has been in Odessa for 17 years and worked as a prosecutor, judge, and private practice lawyer. He also has previous teaching experience at Angelina College and Odessa College.
The school board held a meeting on June 20 and interviewed all eight candidates for the position.
The Trustees said this was a difficult decision and appreciated all the people that applied for the position.