ECISD Board of Trustees appoints new representative for school board Position 7

ODESSA, Texas — The ECISD Board of Trustees have appointed Dennis Jones as the new representative for school board Position 7.

Jones has been in Odessa for 17 years and worked as a prosecutor, judge, and private practice lawyer. He also has previous teaching experience at Angelina College and Odessa College.

The school board held a meeting on June 20 and interviewed all eight candidates for the position.