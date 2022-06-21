What's next after the Texas State Board of Education rejected the new teacher certification exam

According to ECISD Superintendent Dr. Muri, the conversation will continue as to what's next to improve the quality of Texas teachers to benefit their students.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — The Texas State Board of Education vetoed the new teacher certification exam, edTPA, on Friday.

Texas State Board members felt the exam would limit teachers entering the workplace in the current presence of a teacher shortage.

"We all understand we're in the middle of a teacher shortage not only in our state but our nation as well," said Dr. Scott Muri, ECISD Superintendent.

Dr. Muri, who serves on the State Board for Educator Certification, says since edTPA's rejection, both boards have not stopped discussing ways to improve the quality of teachers.

"We have all agreed to continue the dialogue. What is the right path forward because we all, both boards and others involved in the conversation, feel that we need to do everything we can to support and develop the teachers that not only exist currently in the state but also those that aspire the teaching profession," said Dr. Muri.

The common goal in mind is raising the bar for Texas teachers to benefit their students.

"A fundamental belief that we have to elevate the teaching profession we have to continue raising the expectations for teacher quality in the state of Texas because our students deserve to be taught by a high quality teacher everyday," said Dr, Muri. "My personal feeling is that we need to continue to raise expectations for teacher quality in Texas and at the same time double down on the efforts to recruit and attract high quality individuals into this profession."