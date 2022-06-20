ECISD student arrested for having gun on campus

ODESSA, Texas —
An Ector County ISD student was arrested Monday for having a gun on campus during summer school at Bonham Middle School.
ECISD police and the Odessa Police Department both received a tip about the student, according to a press release from the district.
District police responded and found a 13-year-old boy with a gun.
Police said they believe he brought it to show off, but not to hurt anyone.
He is charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony. He will also face disciplinary action from the school district.
The district closed out the press release by thanking those who reported the incident and those who responded to the call. They encouraged people to continue to report any suspicious situations going forward.