ECISD student arrested for having gun on campus

Police said they believe he brought the weapon to show it off, but not to hurt anyone.

Example video title will go here for this video

ODESSA, Texas — An Ector County ISD student was arrested Monday for having a gun on campus during summer school at Bonham Middle School.

ECISD police and the Odessa Police Department both received a tip about the student, according to a press release from the district.

District police responded and found a 13-year-old boy with a gun.

Police said they believe he brought it to show off, but not to hurt anyone.

He is charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony. He will also face disciplinary action from the school district.