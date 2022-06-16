Connection Christian Church hand-delivering waters to the elderly and disabled in Odessa

"We feel like we’re blessing our community when we do these things, help the folks that need the help," said one volunteer.

ODESSA, Texas — John Gillian is a member at Connection Christian Church. With the situation in Odessa right now, he's decided to became a volunteer for his church's water delivery service.

“It’s nice to be able to help out my neighbors. I lived in Odessa most of my life and I like being part of the community this way," said Gillian. "I went to five different homes yesterday all the way from East Odessa to the west side of Odessa."

For the past two days now, 30 church volunteers have been hand-delivering waters to Odessans in need, like the elderly or those who are disabled who can't get waters themselves.

“We feel like we’re blessing our community when we do these things. Help the folks that need the help," said Gillian.

He said everyone who he delivers to shows nothing but gratitude.

“Everyone was very grateful and thankful. Most of them, I think all of them said 'God bless,'" he said.

Blessing the people with these waters is something Pastor Dawn Weaks said they're been happy to do.

"We have seen the disparities in our community this week, we have seen those living in very difficult circumstances and it has been a joy just to make it a tiny bit easier for them in the name of Christ," said Weaks.

"When they call the number we simply ask their address and name and get their phone number and then our volunteers go out in the name of Jesus to share water," she said.

Because for Gillian, being able to serve his community this way is just the right thing to do.

“I think part of being a human is to help people and so really happy to have that opportunity yesterday and today," he said.