Odessa Water Plant turns back online and begins pressurizing

Once the system is fully restored, the city can begin the 24-hour time frame required to ensure the safety of water.

ODESSA, Texas — As of 3:00 a.m., the Odessa Water Plant has turned back online.

This plant is currently pressurizing. The residents in the lower elevations of the city have seen water come through, however it is taking longer than expected to get water in the higher elevations of the city.

The City of Odessa hope to have these areas restored later this morning. Once the system is fully restored, the 24-hour time frame required ensure that the water is safe can begin.