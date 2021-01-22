Big Spring holding free residential electronic recycling event

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is filled up, citizens can come by to drop off electronics they would like to be recycled.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Keep Big Spring Beautiful is holding a free electronics recycling event at the landfill on January 23.

From 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until the truck is filled up, citizens can come by to drop off electronics they would like to be recycled.

Items like keyboards, monitors, computers, old gaming consoles, printers, fax machines, cables, chargers and more will be accepted.

Other items like paint, light bulbs, alkaline batteries, gasoline, oil or freon items will not be accepted.

Keep Big Spring Beautiful is asking those who drop by to stay inside their car. Volunteers will provide a no touch/social distancing service and will remove items from your vehicle.