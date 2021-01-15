West Texas Food Bank holding annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

This year's event will take place at the non-profit's new Innovative Gardens.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be holding its annual Empty Bowls fundraiser on January 30.

The event, which is one of the biggest fundraisers for the food bank, will take place in the new Innovative Gardens at the Midland facility.

This will make the fundraiser an outdoor event.

Tickets cost $15 and include the handmade ceramic bowl patrons receive for their meal. Tickets can be purchased online in advance but bowls cannot be reserved.

The event will be first come, first served and will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To purchase a ticket online you can click or tap here.