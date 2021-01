Riders from 250F Pro, 450F Pro, and ATV Pro will be racing for a cash prize.

ODESSA, Texas — The O'Reilly Auto Parts Arenacross & Extreme Freestyle event will take place on Jan. 22-23 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The event will run from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. both days.

Riders from 250F Pro, 450F Pro, and ATV Pro will be racing for a cash prize.