Anthus hosts event on pregnancy and infant loss

Hunter's Hope Ministry and Hope Mommie's West Texas leaders will be speaking at the event.

MIDLAND, Texas — October 15 is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

The day is meant for parents as well as family and friends to grieve the loss of a baby.

If you or someone you know has experienced this heartbreaking loss, there is help and support.

Anthus, a boutique focused on baby and maternity clothes as well as uplifting mothers during pregnancy and post partum, is hosting an event focused on this topic.

The founder of Hunter's Hope Ministry and the president of Hope Mommie's West Texas will be talking about how they help families who experienced this loss.

The event will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Anthus location at 4425 W. Wadley in Midland.

Attendees will need to register for the event via Eventbrite.

While the event is free, they are asking for donations to help cover the cost of the event.

To learn more about the organizations hosting the event you can visit the Anthus, Hunter's Hope Ministry and Hope Mommies West Texas' websites.

