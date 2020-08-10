Press Cafe holds 'Dine & Donate' for Pink the Basin

All of the money donated will stay in the area and assist Pink the Basin in their mission.

ODESSA, Texas — Press Cafe is holding a special Dine and Donate week to raise funds for Pink the Basin.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and 100% of the funds will go to help Pink the Basin bring awareness to women's health issues and provide free mammograms for women.

During the week of Oct. 12-17, those visiting Press Cafe will have all orders paid for by Sewell Chevrolet.

In exchange for this, the cafe will tell diners what their food would normally cost and is asking that they donate the value of the meal or more.

You can then decide how much you are willing to donate and the donation will be processed the same way you would pay for your meal.

All of the money donated will stay in the area and assist Pink the Basin in their mission.