x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Events

The Bridge holding pumpkin patch fundraiser

Funds will go to support Bridge Kids' Ministry and the West Texas Food Bank.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Pumpkins on a farm in the fall during harvest time. Autumn colors.

ODESSA, Texas — The Bridge, a faith community centered in Odessa, is holding a special fundraiser.

In spirit of the fall season, the community has created a pumpkin patch.

Pumpkins will be on sale every day until Oct. 31 from 1 to 7 p.m., and shoppers can also take advantage of the different photo opportunities set up around the patch.

All funds raised will go to support the Bridge Kids' Ministry as well as the West Texas Food Bank.

The Bridge is also looking for volunteers to work the patch. If you are interested, you can sign up for a three-hour shift to monitor the patch and help sell pumpkins.

For more information on the pumpkin patch or The Bridge, you can visit their Facebook page.

Come shop throughout the entire month of October! The funds raised from pumpkin sells go to support our Bridge Kids'...

Posted by The Bridge on Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Related Articles