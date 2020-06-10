The Bridge holding pumpkin patch fundraiser

Funds will go to support Bridge Kids' Ministry and the West Texas Food Bank.

ODESSA, Texas — The Bridge, a faith community centered in Odessa, is holding a special fundraiser.

In spirit of the fall season, the community has created a pumpkin patch.

Pumpkins will be on sale every day until Oct. 31 from 1 to 7 p.m., and shoppers can also take advantage of the different photo opportunities set up around the patch.

All funds raised will go to support the Bridge Kids' Ministry as well as the West Texas Food Bank.

The Bridge is also looking for volunteers to work the patch. If you are interested, you can sign up for a three-hour shift to monitor the patch and help sell pumpkins.

For more information on the pumpkin patch or The Bridge, you can visit their Facebook page.