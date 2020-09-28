Senior Life Midland holds 31st annual Texas Size Garage Sale

The fundraiser benefits the Meals on Wheels program, providing one third of the organization's funding each year to feed homebound seniors.

MIDLAND, Texas — Senior Life Midland will be holding its 31st annual Texas Size Garage Sale fundraiser.

This year, the fundraiser will run Oct. 9-10, Oct. 13-14 and Oct. 20 and 22. The days will feature two sections, one from 9 to 11 a.m. and one from 12 to 2 p.m.

The sale will be held at 407 E. Scharbauer Drive.

Because of COVID-19, only the first 100 people will be allowed to enter during each time for health and safety precautions.

Masks will be required at all times during the sale and those waiting for entry are asked to practice social distancing guidelines. No children under the age of 12 will be admitted.

Additionally, Senior Life Midland is also offering an exclusive early shopping experience on Oct. 7. For just $50, you can get early access to the garage sale.

The preview sale will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Cocktails and snacks will be available for shoppers.

If you are interested in purchasing a ticket to the preview, you can call Senior Life Midland at 432-689-6693 or on Eventbrite.

Senior Life Midland is also asking for sponsors for their event. Sponsorships start at $35 and go up to $5,000 or more. Just $35 is enough to sponsor a senior for a week.