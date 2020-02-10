Fall marketplace fundraiser benefits the Midland Children's Rehabilitation Center

The event is October 2, 2020 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m. and October 3, 2020 from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

MIDLAND, Texas — The crisp fall air has made its way to West Texas.

That means seasonal activities and events are also making their way back to Midland.

This year's fall marketplace is giving back to an organization for children who need help most: The Midland Children's Rehab Center.

"They do occupational therapy, they do speech therapy, they have sensory rooms set up," Brandy Bell, organizer of the fall marketplace said.

Brandy started this annual fundraiser 15 years ago.

"Me and my 3 sons wanted to do something special for Midland Fair Havens, so we put together some baskets for Christmas Eve and invited a couple of friends to come over and they brought some things and we had a jewelry sale and then each year it just kind of got bigger," Bell said.

It's since expanded from just 2 to 3 vendors to 30 this fall.

10% of each vendor's sales will help pay for these children's medical costs and therapy options.

Their goal this year is $10,000.

In past years they've raised over $8,000.

"You don't have to be a non-profit to give back. You can just get a group of people together and organize something yourself," Bell said.

They're able to socially distance too with vendor's tables set up outdoors and in large barns.

"It's not just about raising money for the non-profit, it's about supporting small businesses and I love female-owned businesses and so it's the entrepreneurship, it's small community, it's also supporting a non-profit and it's relational," Bell said.