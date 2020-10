Bring the family to the St. Luke's United Methodist Church pumpkin patch.

MIDLAND, Texas — If you want a place to bring the family in your free time, then the St. Luke's United Methodist Church pumpkin patch event may be a good family fun event for you.

Along with picking out your favorite pumpkins for $1.00, you will also be able to enjoy storytime, have fun coloring festive coloring sheets, and taking pictures.