Odessa Arts holding lip sync competition

While the deadline to submit has already passed, the participants need your help to pick the winner.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Arts is holding its first ever lip sync battle.

Contestants were invited to film a lip sync video, as a solo or in a group. They were then invited to upload their video directly to the Odessa Arts website or to YouTube or Vimeo.

Each vote is $1, with proceeds benefiting Odessa Arts. The deadline to vote is 12 a.m. on Oct. 9.

The participants with the top five votes will be invited to a special finale performance at Music City Mall on Oct. 17.

The top three contestants will also be awarded a shopping spree at Music City Mall, with first place worth $500.

To see the contestants' videos or vote for your favorite entry, you can visit the Odessa Arts website.