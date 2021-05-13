Pecos vaccination hub opens to children 12 and up

Young people can receive the vaccine at the hub at Reeves County Hospital. The school system is also currently working on details for a special clinic for students.

PECOS, Texas — Following a change in guidance from the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccination hub at Reeves County Hospital is providing the vaccine to children 12 and up.

The hub is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Starting the first week in June, the hub will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.