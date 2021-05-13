Pecos vaccination hub opens to children 12 and up

PECOS, Texas — Following a change in guidance from the CDC, the COVID-19 vaccination hub at Reeves County Hospital is providing the vaccine to children 12 and up.
The hub is open on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to noon then 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Starting the first week in June, the hub will be open Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Additionally, the hospital is working out details with the school system to run a special clinic for students. A survey is going out to parents this week to gauge their interest level.