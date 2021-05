The event will be held from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 1101 N. Midland Dr.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services will be hosting a vaccine clinic on May 13 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at 1101 N. Midland Drive.

People can register for either the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

There will be walk-ins accepted depending upon vaccine availability.