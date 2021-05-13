Midland ISD, MMH host vaccine clinics for students 12 and over

Non-MISD students can also attend these clinics without an appointment.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD and Midland Memorial Hospital are teaming up to get students 12 years of age and older vaccinated.

Students will be able to register via this link to receive their doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The registration link was also sent out to parents' emails.

Non-MISD students are also welcome to attend any of these vaccination clinics. Registration is not needed and walk-ins are welcome.

All students 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The accompanying adult must bring ID and proof of insurance if possible.

MISD students will be able to register to visit these clinics any time between 4:30 and 6 p.m.

Non-MISD students can attend the clinics from 5 to 6 p.m.

Clinic dates and locations are as follows: