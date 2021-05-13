Scenic Mountain Medical Center to host mobile community vaccine clinics

On May 17 and 18, first doses of the Pfizer vaccines will be available for individuals 12 and above.

BIG SPRING, Texas — SMMC will host mobile community vaccine clinics starting next week on May 17 and 18 for individuals ages 12 and up.

These will be for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and the first time that kids between the ages of 12 to 15 will be eligible to receive the vaccine.

On May 17 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., The Howard County Resource Center will hold the clinic located at 110 NE 8th St. Big Spring, TX 79720.

On May 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., The Chatlet will hold the clinic located at 115 E. 2nd St. Big Spring, TX 79720.