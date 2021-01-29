The Field's Edge teams up with Midland Health to get homeless population vaccinated

Twelve people were able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday thanks to the collaboration.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Field's Edge announced on its Facebook page that it was partnering with Midland Memorial Hospital to get the local homeless population vaccinated against COVID-19.

12 people were able to get their first dose of the vaccine on Thursday. All of them qualified for the Phase 1B requirement and since they were working with the Field's Edge, the clinic waived the identification requirement.

The organization is working to use a tiny-home village to help solve homelessness in Midland, something that has been on the rise since the pandemic hit.

The City of Midland agreed that it would rent hotel rooms to temporarily house any homeless people who contracted COVID-19.