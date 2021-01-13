City of Midland to rent hotel rooms for homeless people who contract COVID-19

The funding for these rooms comes out of the $1.4 million in COVID-19 funds allocated to the city.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland is working to help homeless people who contract COVID-19.

During a city council meeting, the city announced it would work to get them into hotels and motels to allow them to recover and quarantine.

They haven't secured any contracts with local hotels yet, but they are in negotiations and talks with three.

The city will allocate $200,000 from the $1.4 million in COVID-19 to complete the project.

"We will also try to coordinate all social services, social work services, health department services along with this, so we're not going to just leave people isolated in particular hotels," City Development Manager Isaac Garnett said.

The city is planning to rent five to ten rooms per hotel over the span of the next two to three months.

Since the homeless population is primarily communal, the city says they feel this will help prevent further spread of the virus.