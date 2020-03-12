The Field's Edge breaks ground on tiny-home village

The village will be a housing community for the chronically homeless as well as disabled people.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Field's Edge in Midland has finally broken ground on its tiny home village.

This project has been in the works since mid-2017 after President and Cofounder John-Mark Echols quit his job to help the homeless community.

Echols and his family were inspired to create The Field's Edge after spending time in an Austin community for the homeless.

The first construction phase will include 10 houses, a bathhouse, and a community room with a kitchen.

At the end of the community's construction, there will be 100 tiny homes furnished with the basic necessities.