Midland ISD official who attended board meeting tests positive for COVID-19

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD says one of its officials has tested positive for COVID-19.

The official self-identified but their identity has not been released to the public.

This person was at Bowie Fine Arts Academy on June 22 for the MISD board meeting.

MISD says anyone who was in close contact with the individual has already been notified of the situation and has been told to quarantine and get in touch with their healthcare provider.

Anyone who attended the board meeting should still monitor their health and contact a primary care physician if symptoms develop.

The end of the 14-day incubation period for anyone exposed should be July 7.

Additionally, the Bowie Fine Arts Academy auditorium will be closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting over the next two weeks.

MISD will be holding a press conference Thursday at 4 p.m. to address the case.

"As we work together to protect our community, MISD will continue to follow CDC guidelines and recommendations to help minimize transmission risk. We thank the community for their help in this endeavor," MISD said in a press release.