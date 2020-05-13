NewsWest 9 is working to bring you the most accurate information on COVID-19 cases in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico.

These graphs will provide important context to how many active cases are actually in the most impacted counties.

All numbers come from local or state health departments and use recoveries, deaths and total cases to showcase the number of active cases since they began popping up in that area.

At this time we have chosen the following counties to showcase the graphs of: Midland, Ector, Andrews, Howard, Pecos, Dawson and Lea.

Midland and Ector are centrally located and have the most cases in the Permian Basin with over 100 each.

All of the other counties have over 10 cases and at least a few recoveries, with the exception of Howard County. Howard has only six cases but it is centrally located and is one of the few counties to have a death.

The other exception to this category is Eddy County. At this time there is not enough recovery data to accurately report the curve of cases despite it having over 10 reported cases.

This story will be updated with new graphs every weekday as new cases and recoveries are announced.

Midland is at 112 cases, with 12 deaths and 39 recoveries. This puts them at 61 active cases.

The majority of these cases are related to the Midland Medical Lodge. The second graph shows what Midland's cases look like without the Lodge factored in.

KWES

KWES

Ector County sits at 100 cases with four deaths and 74 recoveries. This puts them at 22 active cases.

KWES

Howard County has reported only six cases, though they had a long period with no active cases as the first case died shortly after being diagnosed. They are the only county at this time with less than 10 cases who has reported a death.

The county has three recoveries, putting them at two active cases at this time.

KWES

Dawson County is up to 32 cases and has one death and 25 recoveries, meaning the county has only six active cases at this time.

KWES

Pecos County is up to 19 cases, with no deaths and six recoveries. This leaves 13 active cases within the community.

KWES

Lea County saw an early start in cases compared to most counties but stayed at two cases for a while. Now they are up to 15 cases with only two recoveries reported, meaning 13 cases are active at this time.

KWES

All other articles in the Permian Basin area have anywhere from zero to nine cases and no deaths, meaning there is not enough data to accurately graph.

To see a full list of cases across West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, you can visit the article below.

