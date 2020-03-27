TEXAS, USA — With more and more cases of COVID-19 popping up in the Permian Basin, it's important to stay up to date on where the cases are and how they were transmitted.

This list will be updated regularly as new cases are announced.

You can also visit the Texas Health and Human Services interactive map to see all of the reported cases in the state.

Crane County

Total cases confirmed: 1 Deaths 0

Case 1: Man in his ? who quarantined at home. UTPB confirmed he was an employee who worked at the CEED building. Appears to be travel-related.

Midland County

Total cases confirmed: 8 Deaths: 1

Case 1: Man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions. Believed to be travel related. Admitted to Midland Health. Died on March 23.

Case 2: Pediatric patient quarantined at home. Related to travel within the U.S.

Case 3: Man in his 60s with no underlying health conditions. Quarantined at home. Believed to be community spread.

Case 4: Woman in her 20s who was tested at a private provider and quarantined at home. The source of the exposure is unknown.

Case 5: Woman in her 20s who was tested by Midland Health. This case was related to travel. She was an inpatient at MMH who was discharged Thursday.

Case 6: Man in his 30s who was tested by Midland Health. He quarantined at home and his source of exposure is still unknown.

Case 7: Woman in her 50s who was tested by Midland Health. Exposure was travel related and she self-quarantined at home.

Case 8: Pediatric patient who was tested by Midland Health. Exposure was travel related and they self-quarantined at home.

Gaines County

Total cases confirmed: 1 Deaths: 0

Case 1: A person aged 31 that traveled out of the country. You can see a full list of possible exposure points here.

Lea County, N.M.

Total cases confirmed: 2 Deaths: 0

The New Mexico Department of Health reports two cases in Lea County. No specifics are available for either case.

Reeves County

Total cases confirmed: 1 Deaths: 0

Case 1: The person lives and works within Pecos. No other details are available at this time.

Martin County

Total cases confirmed: 1 Deaths: 0

Case 1: The person resides within Midland city limits but in Martin County. They were tested at Midland Health but was never admitted to MMH or Martin County Hospital.

Ector County

Total cases confirmed: 1 Deaths: 0

Case 1: The test came back on March 27. No details are available at this time.