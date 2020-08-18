Ashton Medical Lodge reports 29 residents, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 within 13 days

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has confirmed 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Ashton Medical Lodge.
Additionally, 13 employees at Ashton Medical Lodge have also tested positive.
Once positive results came back, the residents were individually transferred to two other sister facilities - the Midland Medical Lodge and The Traymore in Dallas
These cases were confirmed over a 13-day period between August 3 and August 15.
All employees are self-isolating at home.
In a press release, The City of Midland say they will continue to monitor the situation at both Ashton Medical Lodge and Midland Medical Lodge in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.