Ashton Medical Lodge reports 29 residents, 13 employees test positive for COVID-19 within 13 days

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland has confirmed 29 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 at Ashton Medical Lodge.

Additionally, 13 employees at Ashton Medical Lodge have also tested positive.

Once positive results came back, the residents were individually transferred to two other sister facilities - the Midland Medical Lodge and The Traymore in Dallas

These cases were confirmed over a 13-day period between August 3 and August 15.

All employees are self-isolating at home.