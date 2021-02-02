Texas state senator files bill to move Sul Ross, Rio Grand colleges into Texas A&M University System

The senator cites dropping enrollment numbers as his reason for proposing the change.

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez has filed a bill concerning Sul Ross State University.

Senate Bill 522 would move Sul Ross and its Rio Grande College from the Texas State University System to the Texas A&M University System.

"After speaking with the community at length and having thoroughly researched Angelo State University’s vast improvement after joining the Texas Tech University System, moving Sul Ross State University is the right decision for the institution, the students and faculty, and both Alpine and West Texas as a whole," Gutierrez said.

According to a press release by Gutierrez's office, both Sul Ross and the Rio Grande colleges have been experiencing declining enrollment numbers, with a decline of roughly 20% since 2009.

This is compared to Angelo State University's enrollment jumping nearly 4,000 students from 2010 to 2019.

The senator also states that the A&M University system is known for "rehabilitating and improving institutions".