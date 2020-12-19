Museum of the Big Bend receives $750,000 grant for NEH

NEH has given out $33 million for 213 humanities projects in the United States.

ALPINE, Texas — The Museum of the Big Bend at Sul Ross State University received a massive grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

The museum received $750,000 from the organization as part of the $33 million that NEH is giving out nationwide.

The grant is a Infrastructure and Capacity Building grant, which helps leverage federal funds to give away to national cultural institutions.

“As we conclude an extremely difficult year for our nation and its cultural institutions, it is heartening to see so many excellent projects being undertaken by humanities scholars, researchers, curators, and educators,” says NEH Chairman Jon Parrish Peede. “These new NEH grants will foster intellectual inquiry, promote broad engagement with history, literature, and other humanities fields, and expand access to cultural collections and resources for all Americans.”

$13.9 million will be given to institutions who fall under the Infrastructure and Capacity Building grant category.

“Speaking on behalf of the Museum of the Big Bend staff and the Museum’s Director’s Advisory Council board, we are honored and thrilled to receive this NEH grant,” says Mary Bones, Museum of the Big Bend Director. “Our Texas Centennial building will get much needed updates and upgrades to its infrastructure including HVAC and security systems. This building will be linked to the Museum Complex and we plan to have all systems working in tandem. We are actively fundraising for the $10 million capital campaign for the Museum Complex."