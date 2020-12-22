Wyatt Olson named Assistant AD for Athletic Compliance and Enrollment Specialist at Sul Ross State University

He previously worked as a Graduate Assistant for Marketing and Game Administration at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

ALPINE, Texas — Sul Ross State University has hired Wyatt Olson to fill the vacant Assistant AD for Athletic Compliance and Enrollment specialist position.

"I am thankful and grateful for this opportunity and I am beyond excited to be a part of the Lobo family," Olson says.

Olson previously worked as a Graduate Assistant for Marketing and Game Administration at Howard Payne University in Brownwood.

Jim Goodman, Vice President of Finance and Operations and Interim Athletic Director, says that he was impressed with Olson's commitment to work with all areas of the athletic program at HPU.

"During the interview process and speaking with those that Wyatt worked with and for, it was apparent his commitment to athletics and what he brings to Sul Ross would be a great fit," Goodman says. "We look forward to Wyatt joining our Lobo athletic family."

"Wyatt Olson is a tremendous leader and professional," says Hunter Sims, Director of Athletics at Howard Payne. "He embodies great integrity. His service to students is his top priority. He is a rising star in college athletics and will be a great addition to Sul Ross State University."

Olson, who is originally from Wisconsin, played two years of college basketball at Niagara in New York.